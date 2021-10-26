STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court reserves judgement in writ petitions by cops

After hearing the petitioner’s plea, CJ Sharma asked how the high court could interfere in the matter since the panel was constituted by the Apex Court.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The CBI, which investigated the case, informed the Telangana High Court that the probe into the case was over.

The CBI, which investigated the case, informed the Telangana High Court that the probe into the case was over. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Monday reserved its judgement in the two writ petitions filed by police inspector Konda Narasimha Reddy and Vasam Surender, DSP, Crime Investigation Department, challenging the oral rejection order passed by the inquiry commission constituted by Supreme Court to probe the Shadnagar encounter case.

During the hearing, senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, informed the court that as per amended Act, the inquiry commission must record the evidence of independent witnesses prior to cross examination, but claimed that they have not been following the guidelines. 

After hearing the petitioner’s plea, CJ Sharma asked how the High Court could interfere in the matter since the panel was constituted by the Apex Court. Counsel Vivek placed several Supreme Court judgments before the bench and informed that the HC had the authority to adjudicate the matter. 

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad supported the arguments made by the petitioner’s counsel and requested the court to direct the commission to consider the request of the petitioners and record their evidence, which they might cross examine later. The division bench reserved its orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp