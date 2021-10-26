Telangana High Court reserves judgement in writ petitions by cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Monday reserved its judgement in the two writ petitions filed by police inspector Konda Narasimha Reddy and Vasam Surender, DSP, Crime Investigation Department, challenging the oral rejection order passed by the inquiry commission constituted by Supreme Court to probe the Shadnagar encounter case.

During the hearing, senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, informed the court that as per amended Act, the inquiry commission must record the evidence of independent witnesses prior to cross examination, but claimed that they have not been following the guidelines.

After hearing the petitioner’s plea, CJ Sharma asked how the High Court could interfere in the matter since the panel was constituted by the Apex Court. Counsel Vivek placed several Supreme Court judgments before the bench and informed that the HC had the authority to adjudicate the matter.

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad supported the arguments made by the petitioner’s counsel and requested the court to direct the commission to consider the request of the petitioners and record their evidence, which they might cross examine later. The division bench reserved its orders.