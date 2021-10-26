Telangana man tries to set self ablaze in front of collectorate

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After being hassled over property issues, S Yadagiri, a resident of Argul village under Jakranpalle mandal, on Monday tried to set himself ablaze in front of the District Collector’s office. However, the police reacted quickly and prevented him from setting himself on fire. One Town police station SHO A Anjaneyoulu registered a case against him, but later released him on personal bail.

According to the police, Yadagiri reached the Collectorate by noon with his family members to submit a representation. Before dousing himself with petrol, he also spoke to the media. Yadagiri said that Argul village sarpanch Rajendar only paid Rs 12 lakh of the Rs 42 lakh he owed him, after the former sold his land to the latter last year. Even after repeated requests, he didn’t pay the money the village head owed him, he added. He approached local officials multiple times, but when they failed to solve the issue, he decided to approach the Collector.