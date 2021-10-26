Telangana Police denies Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's allegations of phone tapping on ministers, DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police has clarified the allegations of TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy claiming phone tapping of DGP M Mahender Reddy and those of Ministers and groupism within the police department, are not true. "They are absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature. The DGP Office has denied the allegations published in various newspapers in this regard," a communication from the DGP office said.

The communication said that the police has been taking all necessary measures as per the provisions of law for prevention of crime, detection of crime and maintenance of public order and peace.

"The Central Government has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest," the communication stated.

"The officers of all wings of Telangana Police have been working in absolute cohesion with teamwork. There are no groups within the department as alleged. The postings and placements of the personnel in various wings of the Police Department are done as per the job needs and based on merits," it added.

"It is emphasized that it is not in Public Interest to make such baseless allegations against the Police Department and the Police Officers. Making such baseless allegations has aserious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security," it further stated.

Responding to the MP’s comments that "it would have been better, had the Maoist problem continued", the communication said more than 350 Personnel of Telangana Police have laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifices fighting Left Wing Extremism.

It is also a well known fact that a large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including Ministers and MLAs had lost their lives in the mindless violence perpetrated by Maoists. Making baseless allegations against police officers, who are risking their lives day in and day out, does not augur well for the Safety and aecurity of the aociety at large.