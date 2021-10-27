STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activist files PIL challenging Chief Secretary’s RTI circular

Further, the said circular, nowhere speaks about the time frame, within which the information will be furnished and the activist seeks suspension of the circular.   

Published: 27th October 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:30 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ganji Srinivasa Rao, a social and RTI activist, on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the issue of Internal Circular issued by the Chief Secretary, through which all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries to the Government and all the Heads of the Departments (HODs) where they were directed against divulging the information sought by the applicants under the RTI Act within the mandated 30 days citing a reason that the issue is under scrutiny. 

Further, the said circular, nowhere speaks about the time frame, within which the information will be furnished and the activist seeks suspension of the circular. The petitioner informed the court that the issuance of such a circular is creation of a new non-statutory authority or procedure which is not prescribed in the RTI Act, 2005. Section 7 of the RTI Act makes it mandatory for the State Information Officer to furnish information within 30 days, failure of which, it is a violation of the Central Act.The petitioner contends that the CS has no power to issue such an internal circular, and instead, is grounds for suspension. The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, Principal Secretary, GAD, Telangana, and the Telangana Chief Secretary are the respondents in the PIL.

