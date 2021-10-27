Beedi stub in biryani leaves customers bitter in Telanagana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad District Food Safety officials suspended the licence of a hotel located in the Thilak Garden Complex after customers found a beedi stub in their biryani. The customers’ post on the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting an investigation by the Food Safety officials.

The officials inspected the hotel on Monday evening, and the food samples collected from the site were sent to a laboratory for quality testing. The hotel management, however, claimed that the customers who raised the issue were drunk at the time and were deliberately creating a scene.

The officials warned the staff that if they received another complaint about the hotel’s food and service in the next three months, its licence would be cancelled permanently. Meanwhile, Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) MHO A Srinivas inspected the kitchen of the said hotel and imposed a fine of `3,000 on the management for its unhygienic condition and poor maintenance.