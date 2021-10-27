STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalukyan-era Trikutalayam discovered on banks of Manair

It is located on the banks of Manair river at Tangellapally village of Sircilla mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), a group of history and archaeology enthusiasts who have several key findings to their credit, have now discovered a rare Trikutalayam (a combination of three temples on the same premises) built during the Kalyani Chalukyan era during the 10th and 11th centuries. 

Unfortunately, the temple is currently in a dilapidated condition. It is located on the banks of Manair river at Tangellapally village of Sircilla mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district. A Ramesh, who has identified the temple, has found a sculpture of Gajalakshmi on each of the ‘Dwarashakhas’ of the temple, with ‘Kalashas’ on both of its sides. Sculptures of Adhitya (sun God) with Chayadevi and Chamaradharini seated either side of the sculpture were found in one of the temples. A Shiva Linga was found in one temple, while an idol of Lord Keshava, with Garuthmantha and Chamaradharini also scuplted, were found in another. 

According to S Haragopal, convener, KTCB, this temple is significant as it was one of the earliest Trikutalayams built during the Chalykyan era, where utmost care was taken to install the idols at their right places. The KTCB convener added that such temples have rarely been found on the banks of the Manair river.

