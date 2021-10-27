Congress protests against rising fuel prices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Tuesday protested against rising fuel prices by holding a demonstration near a petrol pump in Lakdikapul in the city. Led by former MP V Hanumantha Rao, the group of activists carried on a sit-in protest for hours while raising slogans against the government, alleging that it was fleecing the common man. Rao lamented that under the BJP’s rule, fuel prices had risen exponentially and doubled within seven years. “The State government is also to be blamed for collecting high taxes through VAT,” he added.