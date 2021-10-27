Demand for flexibility spaces in Hyderabad to grow by 15% till 2023: CBRE report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT and extended IT corridor has been witnessing increasing demand for flexibility spaces, which stands at six million sqft. This is expected to grow at a rate of 15 per cent for the next two years.The CBRE, a real-estate consulting firm, in its September report, stated that while India’s flex space stood at 39 million sqft, Hyderabad’s accounted for six million sqft.

It highlighted that the infrastructure, favourable government policies and the robust office space taken up by MNCs has established Hyderabad as one of the top-performing commercial real estate markets in India. “The city is expected to see 15 per cent flex stock growth in the next two years. Major growth drivers over the last year for the city have needed cost effective and flexible solutions, evolution of hybrid working and hub-and-spoke solutions, and the increased adoption of managed office solutions,” the report said.

