KT Rama Rao is a worthy son to KCR, says Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the TRS plenary amended the party constitution and delegated powers of the president to the working president in the former’s absence, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was a worthy son of a worthy father.

Speaking to reporters, the Excise Minister said Rama Rao was an able and competent person. He said Rama Rao had been invited by the French government to address the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’, to be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris.

Referring to the Opposition’s criticism of the TRS’ plenary, he said, “What the TRS did in the plenary is its internal matter. The Opposition cannot decide the functioning of the party.”