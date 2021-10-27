Telangana: Minimum temperature drops as winter approaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minimum temperatures dropped below 15 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours in the State, as per a forecast by the TSDPS. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in the State was recorded in Sangareddy (13.1 degree Celsius), followed by Rangareddy (14 degree Celsius). In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures dropped from 18 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius and Rajendranagar witnessed the lowest temperature of 15.9 degree Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded in the State for the past 24 hours and this is expected to persist for the next three days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 17 to 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 32 -34 degree Celsius.