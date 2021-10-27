STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Minimum temperature drops as winter approaches

Minimum temperatures are  expected to be in the range of 17 to 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 32 -34 degree Celsius.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Winter, Cold, Delhi

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minimum temperatures dropped below 15 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours in the State, as per a forecast by the TSDPS. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in the State was recorded in Sangareddy (13.1 degree Celsius), followed by Rangareddy (14 degree Celsius). In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures dropped from 18 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius and Rajendranagar witnessed the lowest temperature of 15.9 degree Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded in the State for the past 24 hours and this is expected to persist for the next three days. Minimum temperatures are  expected to be in the range of 17 to 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 32 -34 degree Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana temperature drop
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp