Telangana: Netas rent rooms to pose as locals

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To circumvent the Election Commission’s (EC) directions that non-locals should leave Huzurabad by 5 pm on October 27, leaders who have come from various places in the State are taking rooms for rent to appear locals and are involving themselves in the micro-management of the poll on October 30. The room rents have shot up to Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per day.

Many visiting leaders are staying in villages near Huzurabad, which are adjacent to other Assembly constituencies. leaders of TRS, BJP and Congress want to stay on after October 27 as they want to influence voters until October 30.

Leaders and activists who have taken rooms on rent in Huzurabad for the past three months have been paying a tariff of Rs 10,000 per month. Now, in view of the EC’s rule, they are vacating these rooms and moving to rooms on the outskirts of the constituency. A similar situation is reportedly unfolding in five mandals. Villages in which many leaders have rented rooms include Husnabad, Manakondur, Peddapalli and Parkal.

Political parties depend on poll management, which is a euphemism for giving freebies to voters, and which is crucial for them especially during the last two days before the bypoll date. Hence, parties have directed activists to be present in the constituency itself. Meanwhile,. NGOs are requesting the EC to not allow party members to in villages within Huzurabad Assembly constituency.