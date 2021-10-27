YS Sharmila recalls CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's broken promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s famous phrase ‘stone me to death’, YSRTP chief, YS Sharmila reminded people of his failure to keep up with his poll promises. Sharmila who held the ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha’ at Thimmapur village under Maheshwaram constituency, on the seventh day of her Prajaprasthana Padayatra said Rao should be held accountable for failing to curb unemployment.

“Is employment only for KCR’s off-springs who came from America? What about those who studied for their degree and PG courses here and were forced to take up menial jobs? People should decide as to what should be done to KCR who promised, but failed,” she asked, after breaking her fast.