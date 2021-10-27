STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YS Sharmila recalls CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's broken promises

Recalling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s famous phrase ‘stone me to death’, YSRTP chief, YS Sharmila reminded people of his failure to keep up with his poll promises.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s famous phrase ‘stone me to death’, YSRTP chief, YS Sharmila reminded people of his failure to keep up with his poll promises. Sharmila who held the ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara Deeksha’ at Thimmapur village under Maheshwaram constituency, on the seventh day of her Prajaprasthana Padayatra said Rao should be held accountable for failing to curb unemployment. 

“Is employment only for KCR’s off-springs who came from America? What about those who studied for their degree and PG courses here and were forced to take up menial jobs? People should decide as to what should be done to KCR who promised, but failed,” she asked, after breaking her fast.

