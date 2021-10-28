STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

80 students in Telangana's Kamareddy district ill after eating midday meal

Students were immediately taken to a hospital after some of them started vomiting; officials say they are fine now

Published: 28th October 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy checks on students of a school who fell ill after consuming a midday meal, in Kamareddy district on Wednesday

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy checks on students of a school who fell ill after consuming a midday meal, in Kamareddy district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: About 80 students of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) Primary School in Birkur of Kamareddy district fell ill after consuming the midday meal in the school on Wednesday. Post taking ill, they were they shifted to a government hospital in Banswada in ambulances.Officials concerned said all students had recovered after receiving treatments. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the students.

The school earlier only took in girl students, but from this academic year, started admitting boys too. The total strength of the school is 326, out of which 264 students attended the school on Wednesday. After two hours, some of the students started vomiting while a few others showed other symptoms. After hearing the news, parents reached the school and called ambulances, in which the students were shifted to Banswada area hospital.

Kamareddy District Education Officer (DEO) and Birkur Mandal Education Officer (MEO) P Nageshwar Rao inspected the school and monitored the situation at the hospital.The officials submitted a report over the incident to the Speaker. They also sent a preliminary report to higher officials of the Education Department. This is the second such recent incident in the district. A few days ago, some students had vomited after consuming a midday meal at a government school in Ibrahimpet village of Banswada mandal.

Officials get into damage-control mode
The DEO and Birkur MEO inspected the school and monitored the situation at the hospital. The officials submitted a report over the incident to the Speaker, and also sent a preliminary report to higher officials of the Education Department. They said they had sent medicines to the houses of students who had vomited

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamareddy students Telangana Telangana ill students Midday meals
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp