80 students in Telangana's Kamareddy district ill after eating midday meal

KAMAREDDY: About 80 students of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) Primary School in Birkur of Kamareddy district fell ill after consuming the midday meal in the school on Wednesday. Post taking ill, they were they shifted to a government hospital in Banswada in ambulances.Officials concerned said all students had recovered after receiving treatments. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the students.

The school earlier only took in girl students, but from this academic year, started admitting boys too. The total strength of the school is 326, out of which 264 students attended the school on Wednesday. After two hours, some of the students started vomiting while a few others showed other symptoms. After hearing the news, parents reached the school and called ambulances, in which the students were shifted to Banswada area hospital.

Kamareddy District Education Officer (DEO) and Birkur Mandal Education Officer (MEO) P Nageshwar Rao inspected the school and monitored the situation at the hospital.The officials submitted a report over the incident to the Speaker. They also sent a preliminary report to higher officials of the Education Department. This is the second such recent incident in the district. A few days ago, some students had vomited after consuming a midday meal at a government school in Ibrahimpet village of Banswada mandal.

Officials get into damage-control mode

