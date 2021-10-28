BJP urges Election Commission of India to crack whip on those influencing voters

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials to take stern action against those who were trying to influence voters, BJP former national general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao demanded that the authorities make arrangements to ensure a smooth and fair byelection. Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Wednesday, Muralidhar Rao alleged that the TRS leaders were misusing official machinery and violating norms for selfish reasons. He also asserted that Telangana’s political arena will witness major changes after the Huzurabad byelection.