Congress demands cancellation of Huzurabad bypoll, claims TRS and BJP 'buying votes'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing massive violations of the code of conduct by the TRS and BJP through distribution of money and liquor, the Congress on Thursday demanded the cancellation of the Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30.

AICC leaders including Dasoju Sravan and Ch Vamshichand Reddy and senior state Congress leaders Kusuma Kumar and Harkara Venugopal Rao who are in New Delhi will be formally submitting a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra by the evening.

The leaders alleged that both the TRS and BJP were busy distributing money to ‘buy votes’. They claimed to have proof that an amount of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 was being distributed to each voter. “Within 3 hours, at some places Rs 90 crores were distributed amongst 1.5 lakh voters. This is unprecedented in Independent India,” they lamented.

Meanwhile, in the city, TPCC senior vice president and AICC member G Niranjan felt that the Huzurabad bypoll has turned out to be a massive electioneering gamble where political parties raised their stakes to a new high, which has never been heard of before.

“Voters are being lured through all means and it was unfortunate that even before Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel took a tough stance, the job was already done. What is the use of posting 3,000 cops and 1800 men from central agencies in the Assembly constituency going for polls,” he asked the Election Commission.