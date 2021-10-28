STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress demands cancellation of Huzurabad bypoll, claims TRS and BJP 'buying votes'

Congress leaders alleged that both the TRS and BJP were busy distributing money to 'buy votes'. They claimed to have proof that an amount of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 was being distributed to each voter.

Published: 28th October 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering in poll-bound Huzurabad; Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party candidate Eatala Rajender greet people in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing massive violations of the code of conduct by the TRS and BJP through distribution of money and liquor, the Congress on Thursday demanded the cancellation of the Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30. 

AICC leaders including Dasoju Sravan and Ch Vamshichand Reddy and senior state Congress leaders Kusuma Kumar and Harkara Venugopal Rao who are in New Delhi will be formally submitting a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra by the evening. 

The leaders alleged that both the TRS and BJP were busy distributing money to ‘buy votes’. They claimed to have proof that an amount of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 was being distributed to each voter. “Within 3 hours, at some places Rs 90 crores were distributed amongst 1.5 lakh voters. This is unprecedented in Independent India,” they lamented. 

Meanwhile, in the city, TPCC senior vice president and AICC member G Niranjan felt that the Huzurabad bypoll has turned out to be a massive electioneering gamble where political parties raised their stakes to a new high, which has never been heard of before. 

“Voters are being lured through all means and it was unfortunate that even before Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel took a tough stance, the job was already done. What is the use of posting 3,000 cops and 1800 men from central agencies in the Assembly constituency going for polls,” he asked the Election Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad byelection
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp