Evening in Paris: KT Rama Rao hard-sells ‘digital Telangana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A State delegation headed by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao left for Paris on Wednesday. On the first day of his tour, Rama Rao met French Ambassador of Digital Affairs Henri Verdier. Possible areas of collaboration like innovation, digitisation in governance and applications of open data were among a host of topics discussed in the meeting.

The IT Minister spoke about various digital initiatives of the State government and digital infrastructure being created in the State.Embassy of India to France Deputy Chief of Mission Dr K M Praphulla Chandra Sharma, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Defence Director PA Praveen and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham were present. The Telangana IT and Industries Minister will deliver the keynote address at the ‘Ambition India 2021’ forum which will be held on October 29.