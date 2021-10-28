KCR jittery after survey indicated BJP win: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was panic-stricken after the survey he commissioned found that the BJP was going to win the Huzurabad election, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the pink party leaders were now focused on cash-for-votes.

“TRS leaders are now trying to influence voters by distributing `20,000 each,” Sanjay Kumar alleged while addressing the media in Huzurabad on Wednesday.Going one step further, the parliamentarian took a jibe at the pink party saying: “We are fine with this tactic of the TRS, since the money they are distributing actually belongs to the people of Telangana.”

Referring to the deferral of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Sanjay Kumar alleged TRS leaders’ hands behind the move. “The pink party leaders penned a fake letter to the ECI requesting the deferral of the scheme, so that they can put the blame on Opposition leaders. The letter mentioned a Hyderabad address though it had a Karimnagar pin code,” he added.

Likening the KCR government to that of the Taliban’s, the parliamentarian alleged that the farmers too were suffering a lot under the pink party rule.Speaking at an election campaign in Peddapapaiahpalli village, BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender remembered that it was he who fought the most for Harish Rao to get a ministerial post.

Paddy row: Bandi to hold 3-hour protest today

Hyderabad: In a bid to bring the attention of citizens to the State government’s stand on paddy procurement, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will hold a three-hour protest at the party headquarters in Nampally on Thursday. Speaking to the media, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was threatening the farmers in such a way that they were left with no other option but to kill themselves. He demanded that the government create awareness among farmers on the benefits of switching to alternative crops.