Telangana HC to hear petitions in Andhra CM YS Jagan case from October 29

Several petitions have been filed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Bharathi, and several others seeking to quash the CBI cases and dispense with the personal appearance

Published: 28th October 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, made it clear that a batch of quash petitions pertaining to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagnmohan Reddy illegal assets case will be heard case wise from Friday.

Several petitions have been filed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Bharathi, Jagathi Publications Financial Director, Y Eshwara Prasad Reddy, Janani Infrastructures Ltd Director, and several others seeking to quash the Central Bureau of Investigation cases and dispense with the personal appearance etc.

