Telangana logs 171 new COVID-19 cases, one death

With 208 people recovering from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,62,922, leaving 4,126 active cases.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday logged 171 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,000, while the death toll rose to 3,952 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 58, followed by Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy and Warangal Urban districts (13 each), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 208 people recovering from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,62,922, leaving 4,126 active cases.

The bulletin said 38,373 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number tested till date was 2,74,68,486.

The samples tested per million population were 7,38,003. The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.79 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.17 per cent, respectively.

