Veterinarian rape, murder accused hurled mud and then fired: Inspector

Arif first threw mud in Janakiram’s eyes, pushed him and then threw mud in his eyes, said Narsimha Reddy.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen stand guard the area where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by the police. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspector Konda Narsimha Reddy who had accompanied the accused in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019 for recovery of her articles, deposed before the judicial commission on Wednesday.Narsimha Reddy said that when he bent at a spot in the fields pointed out by one of the accused, Mohd Arif, to recover the victim’s articles, Arif threw mud in the eyes of his police handler Janakiram. He also stepped on Narsimha Reddy’s legs, “snatched his pistol along with the pouch with both hands and ran off”. When asked how, even as Janakiram was holding Arif with his left hand, had soil thrown in his eyes, Narsimha Reddy said, “maybe he threw soil with his right hand.”

Arif first threw mud in Janakiram’s eyes, pushed him and then threw mud in his eyes, said Narsimha Reddy. “The other accused also pushed their handlers.” Narsimha Reddy added that he tried to follow Arif to catch him after wiping his eyes, but by then firing started from Arif’s direction. He then stated that he had seen the accused Mohd Arif and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu firing and lay down under the bund. Narsimha Reddy further stated that his statements to NHRC were incorrectly recorded and the NHRC had threatened to write to CBI, if he did not sign on the statement.

