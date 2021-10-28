STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Village committees crucial for podu land resolution, stresses Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

The CS has also asked for special officers to be appointed in districts where the issue of podu lands is more widespread and asked for better execution.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To monitor the Podu land surrender, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar held a review meeting with all concerned departments and officials.At the meeting he stressed on setting up forest rights committees with sarpanch and panchayat secretary and public representatives in it, before the applications for the surrender of podu lands are accepted. These committees were tasked with an awareness drive on the issue and how the handover process works.

The CS has also asked for special officers to be appointed in districts where the issue of podu lands is more widespread and asked for better execution.Meanwhile, forest officials have also ordered for the collection of beedi leaves will start from the month of November by the forest department. On Tuesday, the officials met members of the Beedi Leaf Association at Aranya Bhavan to discuss collection arrangements for next season’s tunica. A total of 242 units will be set up. The allocation of these collection units will be done through online auction and the collection will be allowed only in protected forests and will assist in the prevention of fire hazards. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar Podu land surrender Telangana Chief Secretary
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp