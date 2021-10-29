Apollo to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for kids with comorbidities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apollo Group of Hospitals has announced that it would administer Covid-19 vaccines to children with comorbidities for free, whenever they’re made available by the government. The children with comorbidities include those with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders.

The hospital, however, maintained that based on the guidelines issued by the government, the list of comorbidities might vary. “By and large, children have been spared from severe Covid infection. However, this is not the case for children with comorbidities. They continue to be at high risk of developing severe infection. Vaccinating them is also important as lockdown has put them in significant psychological stress and deprived them of the care they need,” said Dr Pratap C Reddy, chairman Apollo Hospitals.

171 cases of Covid, one death in Telangana

Telangana detected 171 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday from 38,373 tests samples. The State also saw 208 recoveries from the virus, taking the active case tally to 4,126. One death was also reported on the same day. A total of 3,952 people had succumbed to Covid