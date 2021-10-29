STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bodies of three women fished out in Telangana's Jagtial

Identified as Ekkal Devi Gangajala, Mallika and Vandana, the three women belonged to Upparipet, Jagtial district and were reported missing since Wednesday evening by their families.

Published: 29th October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Bodies of three women were fished out from the Dharmasamudram Cheruvu on Thursday.

Identified as Ekkal Devi Gangajala, Mallika and Vandana, the three women belonged to Upparipet, Jagtial district and were reported missing since Wednesday evening by their families. The incident was reported from Karimnagar town and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide as these three women were facing health issues and were very close to each other.

Among the three, Gangajala and Mallika were already married and their bodies were found in the morning while Vandana’s body was fished out by the local swimmers in the evening. Jagtial town CI M Kishore told them that a case was registered based on their parents complaints and an investigation into the cause of their death has been initiated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp