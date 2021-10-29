Bodies of three women fished out in Telangana's Jagtial

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Bodies of three women were fished out from the Dharmasamudram Cheruvu on Thursday.

Identified as Ekkal Devi Gangajala, Mallika and Vandana, the three women belonged to Upparipet, Jagtial district and were reported missing since Wednesday evening by their families. The incident was reported from Karimnagar town and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide as these three women were facing health issues and were very close to each other.

Among the three, Gangajala and Mallika were already married and their bodies were found in the morning while Vandana’s body was fished out by the local swimmers in the evening. Jagtial town CI M Kishore told them that a case was registered based on their parents complaints and an investigation into the cause of their death has been initiated.