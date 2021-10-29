STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Brazen violation of model code of conduct': Congress seeks cancellation of Huzurabad bypoll

TRS & BJP distributed Rs 90 crore among 1.5 lakh voters in just 3 hrs while sleuths turned a blind eye, allege leaders

Published: 29th October 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders show the formal representation seeking the cancellation of the Huzurabad byelection they submitted to the CEC. (Photo | Express)

Senior Congress leaders show the formal representation seeking the cancellation of the Huzurabad byelection they submitted to the CEC. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting both the TRS and BJP for the “brazen violation of the model code of conduct (MCC)”, the Congress party on Thursday alleged that both the parties tried to influence voters by distributing money and gifts, obstructing the conduct of a free and fair election. The grand old party leaders who knocked on the doors of Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi have appealed for the cancellation of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll, scheduled to be held on October 30.

AICC leaders, including Dasoju Sravan, Ch Vamshichand Reddy and party senior leaders J Kusum Kumar and H Venugopal Rao, submitted a formal representation to this regard to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra in New Delhi. The leaders alleged that after the bypoll campaign ended, both the TRS and BJP brazenly began distributing money in broad daylight to ‘purchase votes’. Each voter was given Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. “Within three hours, about Rs 90 crore was distributed among 1.5 lakh voters. This was unprecedented in Independent India,” the grand old party leaders lamented. 

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, TPCC senior vice-president and AICC member G Niranjan felt that the Huzurabad bypoll has turned out to be “a platform for a massive gamble where political parties raised their stakes to a new high which was never heard of in past”. “What is the use of deploying 3,000 cops and 1,800 personnel from various central agencies in the Assembly constituency,” he asked.The leaders urged the CEC to at least replace the entire “biased government machinery” from election duty to ensure a free and fair byelection in the segment.

‘Will crack whip on those influencing the voters’ 

District Election Officer and Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan, on Thursday, said that strike forces have been increased to move in and arrest those who indulge in influencing the voters with inducements. Even paramilitary forces have been deployed to handle any trouble, the Collector said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad byelections Huzurabad bypoll C ongress
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp