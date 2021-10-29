P-1 of NTPC floating solar project in motion

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After the successful commissioning of the first phase (17.5 MW) of the country’s largest floating solar power plant with 100-MW capacity, the authorities at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Ramagundam, on Thursday, declared that it has been launched for commercial operation.

Out of the total 40 blocks, seven blocks of 2.5-MW each have been made ready and charged for commercial operation.

Each block consists of one floating platform and an array of 11,200 solar modules. The floating platform consists of one inverter, transformer, and a HT breaker.