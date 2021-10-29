STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
P-1 of NTPC floating solar project in motion

Out of the total 40 blocks, seven blocks of 2.5-MW each have been made ready and charged for commercial operation.

Floating_solar_plant

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After the successful commissioning of the first phase (17.5 MW) of the country’s largest floating solar power plant with 100-MW capacity, the authorities at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Ramagundam, on Thursday, declared that it has been launched for commercial operation.

Each block consists of one floating platform and an array of 11,200 solar modules. The floating platform consists of one inverter, transformer, and a HT breaker. 

