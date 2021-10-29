STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police hunt for those behind fake RTI response

Published: 29th October 2021 08:26 AM

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  District Election Officer and  Collector RV Karnan, on Thursday, said that a case has been registered at the Huzurabad police station to nab those who were behind circulating a fake RTI response, purported to be from the Election Commission of India (ECI), on social media platforms.

According to the fake RTI response, the Telangana government’s flagship programme Dalit Bandhu was stopped in Huzurabad Assembly constituency based on a complaint filed by BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender.

The fake circular addressed to a person named Mohan Maganeti residing in Kothapet, Hyderabad, was signed by Gurupreeth Singh, whose designation said that he was an Under Secretary and Public Information Officer at the ECI.

Karnan said that a case was registered at the Huzurabad police station based on the directions from the State Chief Electoral Officer. 

