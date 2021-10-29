Politicos, candidates still struggling to understand voters’ pulse in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The stage is set for the Huzurabad byelection, to be held on October 30. However, though rumours are rife that the leaders of various parties were engaged in cash-for-vote, they have still not been able to understand as to which way the wind was blowing in the Assembly constituency.

Now, the politicos are waiting with their fingers crossed for D-Day. Even as political parties tried to entice families en masse to vote for them, it appears as if this tactic too didn’t work out.

Meanwhile, the officials have said that all wine shops in Huzurabad limits would remain shut from 7 pm on Thursday till 7 pm on Saturday.