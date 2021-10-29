Telangana BJP seeks action against fake videos on internet ahead of Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s State leadership has written a complaint addressed to the ECI alleging that some persons in Huzurabad segment were distributing envelopes with lotus symbol and party candidate Eatala Rajender’s name imprinted on them, carrying Rs 10,000 in cash, among voters. The BJP also alleged that these persons were also circulating videos, wherein the faces of the distributors weren’t visible, on social media platforms.

Alleging that it was intended to malign the image of BJP in Huzurabad constituency, the party leaders have sought action against the perpetrators.

In another complaint, addressed to the director of the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, and to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the BJP sought disciplinary action against Siddipet Collector P Venkatram Reddy for warning officials and seed shop owners of dire consequences if they sold or facilitated sale of paddy seeds.