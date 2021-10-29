Telangana High Court dismisses cops’ writ petitions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Thursday dismissed the two writ petitions filed by Vasam Surender, DSP-CID, and Konda Narasimha Reddy, Inspector, challenging the oral rejection order passed by the Supreme Court’s inquiry commission probing the death of four accused in the Shadnagar rape case.

While dismissing the writs, it said: “The order passed by the inquiry commission to regulate its procedure is subject to rules. The commission can decide whom to summon as a witness and whom to question.”