Candidates keep fingers crossed as Huzurabad voters set to give their verdict

By Express News Service

HUZURABAD: The D-day has arrived. All arrangements are in place for polling in the Huzurabad byelection on Saturday. The candidates of three principal political parties who went overboard in campaigning are now keeping their fingers crossed, not knowing who the 2.37 lakh voters would favour when the polling stations open in the morning. The workers of the three parties have turned hyperactive as it is just a few hours before polling begins where voters would decide the fate of the principal contestants -- Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS and Eatala Rajender of BJP.

Though Congress nominee Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao is also in the fray, the main battle appears to be between the TRS and the BJP candidates. The leaders are turning like fleas on a hot plate as the electoral battle had turned into a high-stakes contest and both the TRS and the BJP were on a non-stop blitzkrieg campaigning. The allegations that the candidates offered up to `6,000 per vote was an indication shows how prestigious the byelection has become. Both the TRS and BJP believe that the outcome of the bypoll would be like the bell-weather which indicates which way the wind is blowing.

Throughout the day, there were reports of cash being distributed by political parties to the voters in a last-ditch effort to swing the mood of the voters in their favour. The high-voltage campaign turned acrimonious, at times degenerating into personal duels.

The district election authorities have beefed up security at the 107 polling stations identified as sensitive of the 306 polling stations. About 20 companies of Central forces, 74 special police, 700 district police and 1,471 police forces from other district have been deployed in five mandals to ensure free and fair election, said District Election Officer and Collector RV Karnan after visiting the election material distribution centre in Huzurabad.

Meanwhile, State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said criminal cases have been booked against some voters who demanded money ahead of the election. “Cases have been registered under relevant sections from different parts of the constituency where it was found voters were demanding money for votes,” he said and pointed out that seeking money for votes is an offence.

‘’We’re also keeping a close watch on the political parties who are alleged to have been distributing money. If the political parties are found distributing the money, cases would be booked against them as well,” he said.

