Eatala Rajender denied nod to address media

According to sources, it all started when Rajender arrived at the hotel to address the media, one day ahead of the much-awaited Huzurabad byelection.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:43 AM

ACP K Giri Kumar in a heated argument with party leaders after he stopped former minister Eatala Rajender from addressing the media

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed on the Warangal railway station road, on Friday, when police officials, under the aegis of ACP K Giri Kumar, obstructed former minister and BJP candidate for the Huzurabad byelection from entering a hotel in the area to hold a media conference.

Though the BJP workers, led by party district president Rao Padma Reddy, tried to convince the ACP into allowing Rajender to address the media, Giri Kumar reportedly put his foot down and denied permission.

Pointing out that Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had addressed the media there the previous day, BJP leaders questioned the cops as to why they were denying permission to Rajender. To this, the ACP replied: “The area where they held the media conference does not fall under my jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, an argument broke out between the police and BJP workers. Though senior saffron party leaders Vivek Venkata Swamy, G Premender Reddy and AP Jitender Reddy tried to pacify the ACP, he neglected their requests and denied permission to hold the media meet.

Speaking to the media later, Vivek Venkata Swamy slammed the police officials for its “double standards”.
Later in the day, TRS Bhupalpally MLA G Venkataramana Reddy and KUDA chairman M Yadava Reddy held a media conference in Pochammamaidan area, which falls under Huzurabad limits. However, the police did not obstruct the TRS leaders from addressing the media.

