Farmers will back KCR’s move, says R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the farmers of the State would support Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his ‘good work’ in protecting the welfare of the farming community.

“It took the previous governments 60 years to construct godowns of 5,000 MTS capacity in Balkonda constituency. But in a matter of seven years, the TRS-led State government built 57,000 MTS capacity godowns here. This proves the government’s development approach,” he said.

The Minister on Friday laid the foundation stone for two godowns of 20,000 MTS capacity, which are to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore in Lakora and Sikindrapur villages. Later in the day, the Minister inducted several BSP leaders from Padgal village into the TRS party. Speaking to supporters, he said,

“Telangana would prosper only under the leadership of KCR. If other parties come to power, the State would go back to being under-developed.”

“The BJP’s contention that the Union government is contributing the major share of funds for the State’ welfare schemes is untrue,” Prashanth Reddy added.