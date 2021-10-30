STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad bypoll: Veenavanka voters push TRS leader out of polling booth

Kaushik Reddy came to the booth and requested the voters to vote for TRS' car symbol

Published: 30th October 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of BJP and TRS flags.

Representational image of BJP and TRS flags. (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry voters of Veenavanka turned away TRS leader Kaushik Reddy who came to a polling booth pleading them to vote for the TRS candidate.

Kaushik came to the booth and requested the voters to vote for TRS' car symbol. The voters questioned his presence at the polling booth as he has nothing to do with the village and asked him to leave the polling station.

When the leader did not mend his way, a scuffle took place between TRS men and voters, and Kaushik was pushed out of the polling booth.

