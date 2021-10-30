Huzurabad bypoll: Veenavanka voters push TRS leader out of polling booth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry voters of Veenavanka turned away TRS leader Kaushik Reddy who came to a polling booth pleading them to vote for the TRS candidate.

Kaushik came to the booth and requested the voters to vote for TRS' car symbol. The voters questioned his presence at the polling booth as he has nothing to do with the village and asked him to leave the polling station.

#BJP cadre forces #TRS leader Kaushik Reddy to leave a polling booth in #Huzurabad on account of alleged election misconduct on election day on Saturday. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/BECwGGCpv9 — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) October 30, 2021

When the leader did not mend his way, a scuffle took place between TRS men and voters, and Kaushik was pushed out of the polling booth.