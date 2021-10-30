STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao goes all out, offers exclusive cluster for French firms

The Minister outlined the way the State is marching ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last seven years.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao delivers a keynote address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris on Friday

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao delivers a keynote address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the companies that intended to invest in India to mention what the other States are offering so that Telangana can meet or even better those offers.

Delivering the keynote address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post Covid era’, he said that the Telangana government is willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly SMEs.

The Minister outlined the way the State is marching ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last seven years. While highlighting the investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevailing in the State, Rama Rao invited the French businessmen to explore the investment opportunities in Telangana. 

Stating that Telangana has a large land bank of about 200 thousand acres with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), he said that all these lands are very strategically located and have the best of high-quality infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal and connectivity.

Talking about TS-iPASS, Rama Rao said: “Telangana is the most progressive State in the country. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don’t deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it’s deemed approved.” 

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao held a meeting with Geraldine Lemle, Deputy CEO, Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) in Paris. During the meeting, he stated that Telangana offers excellent collaboration opportunities for French SMEs. He also highlighted the State’s recent success in food grains, meat, milk and fish production. 

Later, he toured Station F, the world’s largest incubator campus located in Paris. He interacted with the Station F team and discussed about the potential collaboration with Telangana’s innovation ecosystem organisations like T-Hub, WeHub and T-Works.

In another meeting, he met Sanofi’s Head of International Operations Fabrice Baschiera and Head of Global Vaccines Public Affairs Isabelle Deschamps in Paris. Sanofi would soon be launching production of its Six in One vaccine from its Hyderabad facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp