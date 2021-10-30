KT Rama Rao goes all out, offers exclusive cluster for French firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the companies that intended to invest in India to mention what the other States are offering so that Telangana can meet or even better those offers.

Delivering the keynote address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post Covid era’, he said that the Telangana government is willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly SMEs.

The Minister outlined the way the State is marching ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last seven years. While highlighting the investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevailing in the State, Rama Rao invited the French businessmen to explore the investment opportunities in Telangana.

Stating that Telangana has a large land bank of about 200 thousand acres with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), he said that all these lands are very strategically located and have the best of high-quality infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal and connectivity.

Talking about TS-iPASS, Rama Rao said: “Telangana is the most progressive State in the country. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don’t deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it’s deemed approved.”

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao held a meeting with Geraldine Lemle, Deputy CEO, Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) in Paris. During the meeting, he stated that Telangana offers excellent collaboration opportunities for French SMEs. He also highlighted the State’s recent success in food grains, meat, milk and fish production.

Later, he toured Station F, the world’s largest incubator campus located in Paris. He interacted with the Station F team and discussed about the potential collaboration with Telangana’s innovation ecosystem organisations like T-Hub, WeHub and T-Works.

In another meeting, he met Sanofi’s Head of International Operations Fabrice Baschiera and Head of Global Vaccines Public Affairs Isabelle Deschamps in Paris. Sanofi would soon be launching production of its Six in One vaccine from its Hyderabad facility.