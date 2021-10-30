STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man murders father-in-law over dispute in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his father-in-law to death over family disputes at Dabala in Hanamkonda district, late on Thursday night. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his father-in-law to death over family disputes at Dabala in Hanamkonda district, late on Thursday night. The deceased person has been identified as M Ramesh, 68, a farmer belonging to Mutcherla village in Hasanparthy mandal.

He was killed by A Chiranjeevi, who runs an Internet cafe at Gundla Singhara area in Hanamkonda. The victim’s body has been shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for autopsy. A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 502 of IPC, said KUC Sub-Inspector (SI) K Satish.

