Sub-Inspector Kocherla Ravi fired 4 rounds with his SLR during ‘encounter’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector Kocherla Ravi of the Special Operations Team (SOT), while deposing before the judicial commission on Friday, said he had narrated facts of the incident to his advocate, but the advocate has advised him that all particulars are need not be stated in the affidavit to be submitted to the commission.

Ravi, who was armed with an SLR rifle, and fired four rounds at the time of the incident was questioned if he could fire at a target without looking at it, but merely by hearing the sound from where it comes. “By hearing, I can fire. I cannot say whether it will hit the target or not. I can identify the direction from which the sound comes and I can fire in that direction,” he added.

First time he fired SLR

Ravi, who admitted to not having fired an SLR in an open field before this incident, except during training later stated, “It is difficult to identify from the sound of firing the exact spot it is coming from, but it can be decided approximately.”He further added that he did not remember the angle of his rifle when he fired during the incident.

“If your body was below the level of the bund and if you cannot remember the angle of your rifle, how can you be certain that you shot at the direction from which the sound of the firing was coming,” the commission asked. Ravi replied that he had fired in the direction from where he felt the sound of firing had originated.

‘Can’t recollect the angle of my rifle’

