Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy ‘regrets’ using 'mangalavaram maradalu' against YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing ‘regrets’ over the use of the expression ‘Mangalavaram maradalu’ against YSRTP president YS Sharmila, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday clarified that he did not take the name of any leader while using making the remark. “If someone was hurt as a result of my words, I express my regret. I always maintain decency and decorum,” Niranjan Reddy said.

He, however, objected to Sharmila’s language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Who is she addressing as Tagu Bothu. Is this indicative of good culture,” he asked. On Friday, the Minister addressed Sharmila as his ‘sister’. “She is older than my daughter and younger than my sister,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Tuesday protests

A couple of days ago, while addressing party workers in N’kurnool, the Minister had referred to Sharmila as a ‘Mangalavaram Maradalu’. He was referring to her habit of organising protests in support of jobless youths every Tuesday