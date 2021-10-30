STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy ‘regrets’ using 'mangalavaram maradalu' against YS Sharmila

He, however, objected to Sharmila’s language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing ‘regrets’ over the use of the expression ‘Mangalavaram maradalu’ against YSRTP president YS Sharmila, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday clarified that he did not take the name of any leader while using making the remark. “If someone was hurt as a result of my words, I express my regret. I always maintain decency and decorum,” Niranjan Reddy said. 

He, however, objected to Sharmila’s language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Who is she addressing as Tagu Bothu. Is this indicative of good culture,” he asked. On Friday, the Minister addressed Sharmila as his ‘sister’. “She is older than my daughter and younger than my sister,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Tuesday protests 
A couple of days ago, while addressing party workers in N’kurnool, the  Minister had referred to Sharmila as a ‘Mangalavaram Maradalu’. He was referring to her habit of organising protests in support of jobless youths every Tuesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Reddy YS Sharmila Telangana Agriculture minister
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp