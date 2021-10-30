STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Almaspur village sarpanch’s husband held for sexual assault of seven-year-old tribal girl

According to sources, the girl and her family members, who hail from Garjanapalli village in Veernapali area, have been living in a rented room at the sarpanch’s house.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Minor girl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a ghastly incident, a seven-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch in Rajanna-Sircilla district, two days back. The incident came to light on Friday when her family members and villagers staged a protest at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters seeking action against the accused person, identified as Radharapu Shankar.

According to sources, the girl and her family members, who hail from Garjanapalli village in Veernapali area, have been living in a rented room at the sarpanch’s house. Two days back, when her parents were not home, Shankar sexually assaulted the minor. 

On learning about the stir, police officials rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. However, they did not back off.Speaking to the media, SP Rahul Hegde said that Shankar has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.Meanwhile, the girl’s relatives and villagers attacked the perpetrator’s house and vandalised his car.

Protests erupt
The incident came to light on Friday when the minor survivor’s family members and villagers staged a protest at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters seeking action against the accused person, identified as Radharapu Shankar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana sexual assault case Sarpanch husband
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp