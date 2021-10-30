Telangana: Almaspur village sarpanch’s husband held for sexual assault of seven-year-old tribal girl

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a ghastly incident, a seven-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch in Rajanna-Sircilla district, two days back. The incident came to light on Friday when her family members and villagers staged a protest at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters seeking action against the accused person, identified as Radharapu Shankar.

According to sources, the girl and her family members, who hail from Garjanapalli village in Veernapali area, have been living in a rented room at the sarpanch’s house. Two days back, when her parents were not home, Shankar sexually assaulted the minor.

On learning about the stir, police officials rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. However, they did not back off.Speaking to the media, SP Rahul Hegde said that Shankar has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.Meanwhile, the girl’s relatives and villagers attacked the perpetrator’s house and vandalised his car.

Protests erupt

The incident came to light on Friday when the minor survivor’s family members and villagers staged a protest at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters seeking action against the accused person, identified as Radharapu Shankar