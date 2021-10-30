Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar celebrates Dharani portal’s 1st anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first anniversary of the Dharani portal was celebrated by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan with all the secretaries on Saturday. Applauding the initiative taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said Dharani has been more successful than expected, with over 5.14 crore visitors on the portal and over one million registered transactions.

Somesh Kumar clarified that the land prices in the State have gone up by four-and-a-half times in a row due to various schemes initiated by the CM. Land records are safe with Dharani portal, he added. Since there were only 141 sub-registrar offices in the State earlier, registration was a time-consuming process then but now registrations are being done in 574 tahsil offices.