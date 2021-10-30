STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Two MoUs in the offing as Bio-Agri Summit 2021 ends

Another MoU between BIPA and MANAGE is underway for active cooperation in promoting startup enterprises in the bio-agri sector by training agri professionals and entrepreneurs. 

Published: 30th October 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day Bio-Agri Summit-2021 held at Westin in Madhapur concluded on Friday, facilitating two major collaborations among the BioAgri Input Producers’ Association (BIPA), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE).

Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was on the cards between the BIPA and the varsity for carrying out bio-efficacy trials and other studies required for regulatory purposes. Another MoU between BIPA and MANAGE is underway for active cooperation in promoting startup enterprises in the bio-agri sector by training agri professionals and entrepreneurs. 

Several presentations and technical sessions were conducted on this year’s theme, namely ‘Bio Innovations for Regenerative Agriculture’.Dr Rattan Lal, the 2020 World Food Prize Laureate, spoke about how a healthy and sustainable diet could improve health, reduce GHG emissions, improve water resources and strengthen biodiversity. He stressed the need to follow inter-cropping system in agriculture.
Dr D Venkatesh, secretary of BIPA, said that 1200 MT of nitrogen was in the air above every hectare of land. Nitrogen fixing bacteria could do the same job that urea does, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bio-Agri Summit
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp