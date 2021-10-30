Telangana: Two MoUs in the offing as Bio-Agri Summit 2021 ends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day Bio-Agri Summit-2021 held at Westin in Madhapur concluded on Friday, facilitating two major collaborations among the BioAgri Input Producers’ Association (BIPA), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE).

Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was on the cards between the BIPA and the varsity for carrying out bio-efficacy trials and other studies required for regulatory purposes. Another MoU between BIPA and MANAGE is underway for active cooperation in promoting startup enterprises in the bio-agri sector by training agri professionals and entrepreneurs.

Several presentations and technical sessions were conducted on this year’s theme, namely ‘Bio Innovations for Regenerative Agriculture’.Dr Rattan Lal, the 2020 World Food Prize Laureate, spoke about how a healthy and sustainable diet could improve health, reduce GHG emissions, improve water resources and strengthen biodiversity. He stressed the need to follow inter-cropping system in agriculture.

Dr D Venkatesh, secretary of BIPA, said that 1200 MT of nitrogen was in the air above every hectare of land. Nitrogen fixing bacteria could do the same job that urea does, he said.