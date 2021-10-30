STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana’s Aarogyasri fails to aid middle-income groups

It suggests that the government either increase awareness on various health insurance schemes or establish a sharing model whereby the State also pays for the insurance cover.

Published: 30th October 2021

A screen grab of the State government’s Aarogyasri website displaying Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s photograph

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A NITI Aayog report, highlighting the burden of rising healthcare costs on middle-income groups that dont have the support of any health insurance, states that Telangana’s Aarogyasri scheme also fails to assist citizens who fall under the group. 

The report titled, ‘Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle’, looks at how the middle-income groups, estimated to be around 330 per cent of the population or 40 crore individuals, are devoid of any financial protection when it comes to health. 

The report finds that a majority of the States lack any insurance or universal healthcare for these groups, and adds that Telangana’s Aarogyasri health scheme also disregards the needs of the middle-income groups.

It suggests that the government either increase awareness on various health insurance schemes or establish a sharing model whereby the State also pays for the insurance cover.

