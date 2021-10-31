STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

86.33% polling in HZB, Eatala has edge

At the end of the poll, the voter turnout was 86.33 per cent, as against the 84.45 per cent recorded in the constituency during the 2018 Assembly elections. 

Published: 31st October 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: As the dust settled in Huzurabad after a series of whirlwind campaigns and a long day of polling on Saturday, five of the six exit polls available predicted a comfortable win for BJP candidate Eatala Rajender. The sixth exit poll said that the ruling TRS would win the seat. 

If the majority of the exit polls are to go by, Rajender will emerge victorious with a minimum vote margin of 10,000, beating his TRS rival G Srinivas Yadav. While the Atmasakshi exit poll predicted that Rajender would get a majority of 10,500 to 12,300 votes, Political Laboratory said that his vote margin would be as high as 23,000 to 24,000. Atmasakshi added that the non-implementation of Dalit Bandhu would have a negative impact on the TRS’ prospects. 

One prediction that all the exit polls have in common is that the Congress would lose its deposits in Huzurabad.The bypoll passed off peacefully barring minor clashes between TRS and BJP workers at Jammikunta and Veenavanka mandals. At the end of the poll, the voter turnout was 86.33 per cent, as against the 84.45 per cent recorded in the constituency during the 2018 Assembly elections. 

Saffron sway
Janam Sakshi predicts a neck-and-neck fight, which will eventually sway in Eatala’s favour. Meanwhile, Political Laboratory said that his vote margin will be 23,000 to 24,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp