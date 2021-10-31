86.33% polling in HZB, Eatala has edge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: As the dust settled in Huzurabad after a series of whirlwind campaigns and a long day of polling on Saturday, five of the six exit polls available predicted a comfortable win for BJP candidate Eatala Rajender. The sixth exit poll said that the ruling TRS would win the seat.

If the majority of the exit polls are to go by, Rajender will emerge victorious with a minimum vote margin of 10,000, beating his TRS rival G Srinivas Yadav. While the Atmasakshi exit poll predicted that Rajender would get a majority of 10,500 to 12,300 votes, Political Laboratory said that his vote margin would be as high as 23,000 to 24,000. Atmasakshi added that the non-implementation of Dalit Bandhu would have a negative impact on the TRS’ prospects.

One prediction that all the exit polls have in common is that the Congress would lose its deposits in Huzurabad.The bypoll passed off peacefully barring minor clashes between TRS and BJP workers at Jammikunta and Veenavanka mandals. At the end of the poll, the voter turnout was 86.33 per cent, as against the 84.45 per cent recorded in the constituency during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Saffron sway

Janam Sakshi predicts a neck-and-neck fight, which will eventually sway in Eatala’s favour. Meanwhile, Political Laboratory said that his vote margin will be 23,000 to 24,000