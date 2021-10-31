BJP ‘finds’ TRS MLA purchasing votes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Barring minor clashes between TRS and BJP workers in Jammikunta and Veenavanka mandals, the Huzurabad bypoll was by and large peaceful. Police took nine BJP leaders and three TRS ones into custody for violating the Model Code of Conduct. In Jammikunta, BJP leaders accused Warangal Urban MLA Aruri Ramesh and his supporters of camping at a TRS councillor’s residence and distributing money to voters.

BJP workers assembled outside the corporator’s residence and alerted the police. Though Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and other officials arrived at the spot and searched the house for the MLA and his supporters, no one was found.The saffron leaders then alleged that the police colluded with the TRS and helped the leaders escape through the back door of the house.

At Ghanumukula village in Veenavanka manal, BJP supporters prevented TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy from entering a polling station where he doesn’t have a vote, stating that he was trying to influence voters. Though Kaushik Reddy told them that he has an agent’s pass, they continued to raise objections. Eventually, he left the spot.

Police seized three vehicles of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and took his PRO into custody at Marripalli Gudem. The presence of Congress was minimal across polling stations, said sources. Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel and Collector RV Karnan monitored the polling process in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns on Saturday. Addressing the media later, Goel said that the bypoll has passed off peacefully.

Youngsters pick TRS?

Many youngsters turned up for voting in Huzurabad and Kamalapur mandals. Most of them spoke in favour of the TRS. Speaking to Express, P Sravani, a techie, said that her family was happy with the welfare schemes of the TRS government, like the Rythu Bandhu. Sravya, who runs an Internet cafe, opined that the TRS deserved to win