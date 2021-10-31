STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ire over tribal’s sexual assault by Almaspur village sarpanch’s kin

The main road in Sircilla was blocked and traffic came to a standstill for about three hours. The protestors demanded capital punishment for Shankar.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

The court examined a total of 12 witnesses in the case.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch, also a TRS leader, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old tribal girl, villagers and tribals staged a protest against the accused, Radharapu Shankar, in Sircilla town on Saturday.

The main road in Sircilla was blocked and traffic came to a standstill for about three hours. The protestors demanded capital punishment for Shankar. They also demanded assurance from authorities that Shankar would be punished, and until then they would not withdraw the protest.  If the police let him go scot-free, agitations will be intensified State-wide, they warned.

They also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the victim’s family members. Revenue authorities arrived at the site and pacified the protestors. Meanwhile, TRS state secretary Baswaraju Saraiah announced that Shankar had been suspended from the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Sircilla
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp