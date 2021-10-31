K Chandrasekhar Rao put TS’ future at stake, alleges Congress 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the incompetence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had hit Telangana’s interests, the Congress held that the latest decision by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had put the future of erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangaredy districts on stake.

In a media statement, PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki blamed Rao for deviating from the very purpose for which Telangana was formed as, besides jobs (niyamakalu), funds (nidhulu), now even for water (neellu), people of Telangana were deprived of staking their claims.

“It is only because of the misadventure in the name of redesigning, that AP got a chance to approach the NGT, citing Palamuru-Rangareddy was a new project,” he lamented. Yashki held that while depriving the State, the Chief Minister had only indulged in corruption on a massive scale through the new projects.

“He has let down the aspirations of crores by letting water go to AP. On the other hand, without fulfilling the promise of jobs, he is making sure that the future of his family is bright,” Yashki added.