Mobile vaccine centres to cover 450 localities in Greater Hyderabad area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every eligible person should avail the second dose of Covid vaccine in the drive launched in the Greater Hyderabad area on Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. He, along with Medical and Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, visited a mobile vaccination centre set up at Sunrise Home Colony, Rajendra Nagar Circle.

The Chief Secretary said more than three crore Covid vaccine doses have already been administered in the State. He said that getting vaccinated is the only way to prevent the spread of Covid. The Covid mobile vaccination vehicles will cover 450 localities everyday, he said.

Rizvi explained that nearly 90 per cent of citizens had been vaccinated in Hyderabad and the second dose would be given through 150 mobile vaccine centres, which will be on move and cover different areas from Saturday. Lokesh Kumar said that each vehicle would cover two or three colonies in a day.