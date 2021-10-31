STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mobile vaccine centres to cover 450 localities in Greater Hyderabad area

The Chief Secretary said more than three crore Covid vaccine doses have already been administered in the State.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every eligible person should avail the second dose of Covid vaccine in the drive launched in the Greater Hyderabad area on Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. He, along with Medical and Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, visited a mobile vaccination centre set up at Sunrise Home Colony, Rajendra Nagar Circle.

The Chief Secretary said more than three crore Covid vaccine doses have already been administered in the State. He said that getting vaccinated is the only way to prevent the spread of Covid. The Covid mobile vaccination vehicles will cover 450 localities everyday, he said.

Rizvi explained that nearly 90 per cent of citizens had been vaccinated in Hyderabad and the second dose would be given through 150 mobile vaccine centres, which will be on move and cover different areas from Saturday. Lokesh Kumar said that each vehicle would cover two or three colonies in a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp