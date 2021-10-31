STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No uniformity exists among river boards, fume State officials

It seems that officials of both the Boards have adopted two different methods to scrutinise the DPRs.

Published: 31st October 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The river management boards are once again facing the ire of Telangana, as there is no uniformity in scrutinising the detailed project reports (DPRs) between Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). It seems that officials of both the Boards have adopted two different methods to scrutinise the DPRs.

While KRMB cleared the Rayalaseema project as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the GRMB is picking holes in the DPRs submitted by Telangana. “KRMB acted as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and sent the DPR of Rayalaseema project of AP to the Central Water Commission. The Rayalaseema DPR was not referred to Telangana,” an official in the inter-State wing of the Telangana Irrigation Department said.

However, the official pointed out that GRMB’s work was in contrast to that of KRMB. “GRMB is highlighting minor issues like full stops and commas in the DPRs of Telangana. GRMB circulated Telangana’s DPRs to AP, whereas AP’s DPR was not circulated to Telangana by KRMB.  GRMB should not go beyond its scope,” an official said. “By adopting two different stands, the Boards are favouring AP and rendering injustice to Telangana,” alleged an official of Telangana involved in preparing the DPRs. 

Official sources s that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the boards should only look into hydrological issues. “Even though there are no experts in the Boards to vet the DPRs, they are behaving as if they are the officials of Central Water Commission,” another official said.

