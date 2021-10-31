STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS, BJP spent Rs 200 crore each, says Jagga Reddy

The Congress leader said that he would support the idea of a unified state if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was clear about the idea. 

Published: 31st October 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy on Saturday alleged that both the TRS and BJP had spent `200 crore each in the Huzurabad bypolls. “Since Congress can barely stand up this sort of challenge and spend so much, even I decided to refrain from campaigning,” he added. The Congress leader said that he would support the idea of a unified state if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was clear about the idea. 

Talking to media persons at the CLP office, Jagga Reddy, who is also PCC working president, said that he had always supported a united Telugu State and statements by AP politicians would further the cause. “I have always stood for a unified state. None from the Congress can deny me the right to speak up my mind, including Revanth Reddy,” he said. 

Describing the changing political scenario following seven years of bifurcation and dilution of the Telangana sentiment, Jagga Reddy said that YSRTP chief Sharmila’s entry was no coincidence. “I won’t be surprised if tomorrow Nara Lokesh and Jagan’s heirs also stage a political entry into Telangana,” he noted.

Sangareddy Jagga Reddy
