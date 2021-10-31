TS signs MoU to develop projs in Hyd

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bordeaux Métropole to develop joint projects in line with Hyderabad’s transition to a sustainable city. This partnership is an extension of a cooperation agreement between the two parties, which was initiated on October 13, 2015.

The pact was signed during the visit of a Telangana delegation, led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, to Paris. The delegation also held a series of meetings with various French industrialists and decision-makers of companies, including Servier, SAFRAN Aircraft Engines, Air Attaché, Thales Group, Keolis, Schneider Electric and the French Development Agency (AFD).

Explaining to them the various initiatives of the State government, Rama Rao invited representatives from these companies to visit Telangana and explore the investment opportunities in the State.

Rendezvous with other French firms too

The delegation also held a series of meetings with various French industrialists and decision-makers of companies, including Servier, SAFRAN Aircraft Engines, Air Attaché, Thales Group, Keolis, Schneider Electric and the French Development Agency (AFD)