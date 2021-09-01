STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As monsoon builds up, dry August takes damp turn in Telangana

Many Telangana districts that had initially experienced dry weather conditions received heavy showers from mid-August till end of the month.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:10 AM

Floodwater gushes out of the crest gates of the Musi project in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

Floodwater gushes out of the crest gates of the Musi project in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon active over Telangana, the State has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days, thereby making August record a normal rainfall this season.Many districts that had initially experienced dry weather conditions received heavy showers from mid-August till the end of the month. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for a normal rainfall of 225.5 mm, the State recorded 192.6 mm, with a departure of 15 per cent.

Adilabad received the highest rainfall of 333.2 mm in August, followed by Kumarambheem Asifabad (326.1 mm) and Warangal Urban (283 mm). Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool registered 68.9 mm, 91.7 mm and 114 mm rains respectively.

Additionally, the IMD said that the State received excess rains during the June-August period. Against a normal rainfall of 588.6 mm, the State had received 754.4 mm. Except, Warangal Rural, Mulugu, Wanaparthy and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, all other 29 districts have either witnessed excess or normal rainfall in the past three months.

Very heavy rainfall overnight

Khammam, Nirmal and Kamareddy recorded heavy rainfall of over 110 mm on Monday night. In the last 24 hours, Kuntala in Nirmal has received the highest rainfall of 192.8 mm, followed by Bachodu in Khammam (186 mm), Bibipet in Kamareddy (141 mm) and Bhainsa in Nirmal (131 mm).

Barring a couple of areas that received moderate rainfall, the rest of Hyderabad reported light rains. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 15.7 mm was recorded at Ramachandrapuram. On Tuesday too, there wasn’t much rain in the city and as per the IMD forecast, the intensity of monsoon is expected to reduce.

Areas over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood may receive light to moderate rains as low pressure areas get less marked. The IMD weather warning suggested that rainfall activity is nil, while the forecast indicates light rains in the next four days.Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

Adilabad records highest rainfall

